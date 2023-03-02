Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Biophytis S.A. (BPTS)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BPTS is $8.64, which is $14.5 above than the current price. The public float for BPTS is 14.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume of BPTS on March 02, 2023 was 600.36K shares.

BPTS) stock’s latest price update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ: BPTS)’s stock price has increased by 19.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BPTS’s Market Performance

BPTS’s stock has risen by 16.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.39% and a quarterly rise of 42.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.04% for Biophytis S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.44% for BPTS stock, with a simple moving average of -34.28% for the last 200 days.

BPTS Trading at 8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +14.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTS rose by +10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4751. In addition, Biophytis S.A. saw 25.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTS

The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -303.74. Equity return is now at value -709.90, with -92.30 for asset returns.

Based on Biophytis S.A. (BPTS), the company’s capital structure generated 329.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.71. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.