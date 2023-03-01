Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT)’s stock price has increased by 2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.42. but the company has seen a -4.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Right Now?

The public float for BKKT is 62.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BKKT on March 01, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

BKKT’s Market Performance

BKKT’s stock has seen a -4.58% decrease for the week, with a -15.61% drop in the past month and a -14.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.11% for Bakkt Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.26% for BKKT stock, with a simple moving average of -33.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKKT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for BKKT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BKKT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

BKKT Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6025. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw 22.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from D’Annunzio Marc, who sale 20,511 shares at the price of $1.48 back on Feb 13. After this action, D’Annunzio Marc now owns 442,328 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc., valued at $30,344 using the latest closing price.

Elliot Mark Sonbolian, the Chief Sales & Mktg Officer of Bakkt Holdings Inc., sale 4,382 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Elliot Mark Sonbolian is holding 258,268 shares at $6,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Equity return is now at value -149.50, with -31.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.