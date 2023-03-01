Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMFL is $8.00, The public float for SMFL is 18.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. The average trading volume of SMFL on March 01, 2023 was 421.37K shares.

SMFL) stock’s latest price update

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL)’s stock price has increased by 9.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMFL’s Market Performance

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) has experienced a 20.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.46% drop in the past month, and a -49.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.34% for SMFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.69% for SMFL stock, with a simple moving average of -49.04% for the last 200 days.

SMFL Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFL rose by +20.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1874. In addition, Smart for Life Inc. saw -11.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMFL starting from Trilogy Capital Group, LLC, who sale 1,161,000 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 16. After this action, Trilogy Capital Group, LLC now owns 5,229,000 shares of Smart for Life Inc., valued at $298,377 using the latest closing price.

Cervantes Alfonso J. JR, the Executive Chairman of Smart for Life Inc., sale 1,161,000 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Cervantes Alfonso J. JR is holding 5,229,000 shares at $298,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.09 for the present operating margin

+24.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart for Life Inc. stands at -86.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.