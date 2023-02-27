Should You Invest in Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SHPW is $1.30, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for SHPW is 39.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume for SHPW on February 27, 2023 was 153.64K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SHPW) stock’s latest price update

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SHPW)’s stock price has decreased by -12.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -23.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SHPW’s Market Performance

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) has seen a -23.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.12% decline in the past month and a -12.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.10% for SHPW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.76% for SHPW stock, with a simple moving average of -43.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHPW stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SHPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHPW in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $12 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHPW reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for SHPW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SHPW, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

SHPW Trading at -19.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares sank -13.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPW fell by -23.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6345. In addition, Shapeways Holdings Inc. saw -11.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHPW starting from Nied Joseph Andrew, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Dec 08. After this action, Nied Joseph Andrew now owns 438,526 shares of Shapeways Holdings Inc., valued at $2,987 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Leslie C.G., the Director of Shapeways Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Campbell Leslie C.G. is holding 137,828 shares at $31,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.87 for the present operating margin

+47.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shapeways Holdings Inc. stands at +5.22. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.14.

In conclusion, Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.