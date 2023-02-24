Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)’s stock price has increased by 0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 15.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that Chegg Earnings Topped Estimates. Why Its Stock Dropped 24%.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by analysts is $20.09, which is $4.59 above the current market price. The public float for CHGG is 122.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.16% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CHGG was 2.29M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Chegg Inc.’s (CHGG) Stock Performance

CHGG stock saw a decrease of -8.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -44.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for Chegg Inc. (CHGG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.93% for CHGG stock, with a simple moving average of -27.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHGG reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for CHGG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

CHGG Trading at -29.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -20.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.36. In addition, Chegg Inc. saw -37.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 4,140 shares at the price of $20.68 back on Feb 01. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 233,360 shares of Chegg Inc., valued at $85,607 using the latest closing price.

Schultz Nathan J., the Chief Operating Officer of Chegg Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $25.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Schultz Nathan J. is holding 237,500 shares at $633,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+74.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc. stands at +34.77. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.24.