Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA)’s stock price has decreased by -6.05 compared to its previous closing price of 18.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) by analysts is $35.59, which is $18.71 above the current market price. The public float for NOVA is 105.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.11% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of NOVA was 2.82M shares.

Trading Update: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Stock Endures 6.82% Monthly Volatility

NOVA’s stock has seen a -3.70% decrease for the week, with a -12.86% drop in the past month and a -28.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.82% for Sunnova Energy International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.65% for NOVA stock, with a simple moving average of -19.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVA reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for NOVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to NOVA, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

NOVA Trading at -12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.57. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from DuBose Arthur, who sale 327 shares at the price of $27.34 back on Sep 28. After this action, DuBose Arthur now owns 2,146 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $8,939 using the latest closing price.

Berger William J, the of Sunnova Energy International Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $30.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Berger William J is holding 301,142 shares at $4,506,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.47 for the present operating margin

+45.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stands at -57.14. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.