Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX)’s stock price has decreased by -40.80 compared to its previous closing price of 1.19. however, the company has experienced a -53.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QNRX is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is $12.00, which is $11.3 above the current market price. The public float for QNRX is 4.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On February 22, 2023, QNRX’s average trading volume was 423.03K shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) Stock

QNRX stock saw a decrease of -53.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -53.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -61.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.40% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -60.03% for QNRX stock, with a simple moving average of -81.20% for the last 200 days.

QNRX Trading at -56.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares sank -52.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX fell by -53.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7242. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -50.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.