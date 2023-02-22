Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR)’s stock price has increased by 3.22 compared to its previous closing price of 4.04. but the company has seen a 2.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/21 that Banks Limit Losses With Fast Sale of Archegos Assets

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NMR is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NMR is $4.25, which is -$0.79 below the current market price. The public float for NMR is 2.66B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume for NMR on February 22, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NMR stock has gone up by 2.21%, with a monthly gain of 4.51% and a quarterly surge of 16.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Nomura Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.90% for NMR stock, with a simple moving average of 14.08% for the last 200 days.

NMR Trading at 8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. saw 11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, the 10% Owner of Nomura Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA is holding 327,499 shares at $39,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.22 for the present operating margin

+75.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. stands at +8.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.30. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 798.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.87. Total debt to assets is 53.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 301.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.