Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK)’s stock price has increased by 6.85 compared to its previous closing price of 11.68. However, the company has seen a 5.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/06/22 that Cinemark Sales Soar as Theatergoers Return

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is $14.08, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for CNK is 108.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNK on February 22, 2023 was 3.33M shares.

The Volatility of Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s (CNK) Stock: A 5.67% Ratio for the Week

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has experienced a 5.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.04% rise in the past month, and a -1.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for CNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.15% for CNK stock, with a simple moving average of -7.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNK reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for CNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CNK, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

CNK Trading at 15.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +11.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc. saw 44.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from SENIOR ENRIQUE, who sale 35,054 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Dec 09. After this action, SENIOR ENRIQUE now owns 46,609 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc., valued at $437,123 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.87 for the present operating margin

-4.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at -27.59. Equity return is now at value -65.10, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.