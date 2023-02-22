Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)’s stock price has decreased by -9.25 compared to its previous closing price of 6.16. but the company has seen a -9.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for BLDP is also noteworthy at 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BLDP is $7.94, which is $2.65 above than the current price. The public float for BLDP is 251.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.49% of that float. The average trading volume of BLDP on February 22, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Stock Experiences -3.12% Monthly Change

BLDP stock saw a decrease of -9.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.85% for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.33% for BLDP stock, with a simple moving average of -14.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDP reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for BLDP stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

TD Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to BLDP, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

BLDP Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP fell by -9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw 16.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.64 for the present operating margin

+7.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -109.47. Equity return is now at value -14.50, with -13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.78.