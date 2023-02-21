Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT)’s stock price has increased by 1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUT is 3.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is $3.38, The public float for HUT is 182.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.99% of that float. On February 21, 2023, HUT’s average trading volume was 8.68M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) Stock

HUT stock saw an increase of 19.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.08% and a quarterly increase of 53.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.22% for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.12% for HUT stock, with a simple moving average of 6.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HUT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUT reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for HUT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

HUT Trading at 40.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares surge +4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT rose by +19.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw 136.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.93 for the present operating margin

+43.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stands at -41.84. Equity return is now at value -30.10, with -25.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.96.