Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN)’s stock price has increased by 10.13 compared to its previous closing price of 2.27. however, the company has experienced a 2.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GSUN is 8.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume for GSUN on February 21, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) has gone up by 2.88% for the week, with a 35.14% rise in the past month and a -41.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 25.08% for GSUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.21% for GSUN stock, with a simple moving average of -86.06% for the last 200 days.

GSUN Trading at 48.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.53%, as shares surge +56.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSUN rose by +2.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Golden Sun Education Group Limited saw 127.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.24 for the present operating margin

+44.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Sun Education Group Limited stands at -19.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.