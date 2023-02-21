Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 11.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/11/22 that Giant Fund Dumps Carnival Stock, Buys Snap, Warner Bros., and Baker Hughes

and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) by analysts is $10.38, which is -$0.48 below the current market price. The public float for CCL is 1.03B, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.85% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CCL was 43.07M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) Stock Performance

CCL stock saw an increase of 1.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.56% and a quarterly increase of 17.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.90% for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.52% for CCL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCL reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for CCL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CCL, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

CCL Trading at 14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.39. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 40.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.76 back on May 25. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 870,950 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,175,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. Equity return is now at value -71.70, with -11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.