Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 1.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Airbnb, Merck, High Tide, Square: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

while the 36-month beta value is 2.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is $6.10, which is $4.6 above the current market price. The public float for BNGO is 291.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BNGO on February 21, 2023 was 6.95M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) Stock

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has experienced a -3.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.76% drop in the past month, and a -44.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for BNGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.06% for BNGO stock, with a simple moving average of -23.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNGO reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for BNGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BNGO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

BNGO Trading at -14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -18.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7290. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc. saw 2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNGO starting from Linney Yvonne, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $3.62 back on Aug 15. After this action, Linney Yvonne now owns 0 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc., valued at $72,402 using the latest closing price.

BARKER DAVID L, the Director of Bionano Genomics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BARKER DAVID L is holding 13,894 shares at $16,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-428.79 for the present operating margin

+4.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at -402.84. Equity return is now at value -38.50, with -34.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.47.