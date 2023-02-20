Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX)’s stock price has increased by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 17.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for MDRX is 106.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.67% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of MDRX was 1.17M shares.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Stock Observes 5.44% 200-Day Moving Average

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) has seen a 1.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.70% decline in the past month and a -2.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for MDRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.24% for MDRX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MDRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MDRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18.50 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDRX reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for MDRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MDRX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

MDRX Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRX rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.62. In addition, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. saw 0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRX starting from Poulton Richard J., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Feb 16. After this action, Poulton Richard J. now owns 669,017 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., valued at $173,304 using the latest closing price.

Poulton Richard J., the CEO of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $17.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Poulton Richard J. is holding 679,017 shares at $173,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.79 for the present operating margin

+38.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stands at +8.91. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.