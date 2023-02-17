Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN)’s stock price has increased by 25.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. However, the company has experienced a 25.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The public float for ADXN is 12.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. On February 17, 2023, ADXN’s average trading volume was 189.12K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s (ADXN) Stock

In the past week, ADXN stock has gone up by 25.70%, with a monthly gain of 134.97% and a quarterly surge of 130.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.93% for Addex Therapeutics Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 58.20% for ADXN stock, with a simple moving average of 30.37% for the last 200 days.

ADXN Trading at 113.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.98%, as shares surge +126.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +160.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADXN rose by +25.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2409. In addition, Addex Therapeutics Ltd saw 198.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-535.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Addex Therapeutics Ltd stands at -523.07. The total capital return value is set at -96.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.21.

Based on Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.77. Total debt to assets is 2.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.