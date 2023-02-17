Should You Invest in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Now?

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT)’s stock price has increased by 17.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. but the company has seen a 10.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

, and the 36-month beta value for APLT is at 1.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APLT is $15.00, which is $13.83 above the current market price. The public float for APLT is 42.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume for APLT on February 17, 2023 was 248.73K shares.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Stock Records 37.84% Quarterly Movement

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) has experienced a 10.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.00% rise in the past month, and a 37.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.31% for APLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.65% for APLT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for APLT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 27th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to APLT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

APLT Trading at 22.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT rose by +10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1040. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc. saw 53.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Shendelman Shoshana, who sale 15,870 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Jan 11. After this action, Shendelman Shoshana now owns 751,625 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,442 using the latest closing price.

Perfetti Riccardo, the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,053 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Perfetti Riccardo is holding 154,856 shares at $5,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

Equity return is now at value -272.20, with -131.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.