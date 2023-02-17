SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. however, the company has experienced a -16.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for SBET is 10.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBET on February 17, 2023 was 728.37K shares.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

SBET’s stock has fallen by -16.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.04% and a quarterly drop of -24.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.89% for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.70% for SBET stock, with a simple moving average of -35.32% for the last 200 days.

SBET Trading at 18.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +54.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBET fell by -12.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5417. In addition, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. saw 61.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.97 for the present operating margin

+6.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. stands at -1339.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.