Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR)’s stock price has increased by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 11.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is above average at 2.28x. The 36-month beta value for PBR is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PBR is $13.23, which is $2.34 above than the current price. The public float for PBR is 4.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of PBR on February 17, 2023 was 29.09M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) Stock

PBR stock saw an increase of 5.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.01% and a quarterly increase of -1.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.00% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBR

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBR reach a price target of $12.30, previously predicting the price at $13.60. The rating they have provided for PBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PBR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

PBR Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw 9.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.80 for the present operating margin

+45.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at +23.56. Equity return is now at value 44.00, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.