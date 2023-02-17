fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 2.41. However, the company has experienced a 6.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FUBO is 2.41.

The public float for FUBO is 186.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUBO on February 17, 2023 was 9.97M shares.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock Records -35.33% Quarterly Movement

FUBO stock saw an increase of 6.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.68% and a quarterly increase of -35.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.72% for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.26% for FUBO stock, with a simple moving average of -23.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUBO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FUBO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FUBO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUBO reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for FUBO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to FUBO, setting the target price at $4.25 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

FUBO Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares surge +20.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUBO rose by +6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, fuboTV Inc. saw 36.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUBO starting from Horihuela Alberto, who sale 61,237 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Nov 25. After this action, Horihuela Alberto now owns 1,252,615 shares of fuboTV Inc., valued at $167,789 using the latest closing price.

Gandler David, the Chief Executive Officer of fuboTV Inc., purchase 46,000 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Gandler David is holding 1,322,564 shares at $137,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUBO

Equity return is now at value -84.70, with -38.20 for asset returns.