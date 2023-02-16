Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT)’s stock price has increased by 24.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. However, the company has experienced a 13.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLXT is 2.16.

The public float for CLXT is 24.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% of that float. On February 16, 2023, CLXT’s average trading volume was 1.99M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Calyxt Inc.’s (CLXT) Stock

In the past week, CLXT stock has gone up by 13.10%, with a monthly gain of 16.05% and a quarterly surge of 172.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.02% for Calyxt Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.03% for CLXT stock, with a simple moving average of 71.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLXT stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CLXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLXT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLXT reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CLXT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CLXT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

CLXT Trading at 75.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.57%, as shares surge +57.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +135.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLXT rose by +13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3434. In addition, Calyxt Inc. saw 177.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLXT starting from Ribeill Yves J, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Sep 19. After this action, Ribeill Yves J now owns 99,225 shares of Calyxt Inc., valued at $7,173 using the latest closing price.

Ribeill Yves J, the Director of Calyxt Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Ribeill Yves J is holding 129,225 shares at $21,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLXT

Equity return is now at value -163.50, with -62.90 for asset returns.