NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)’s stock price has increased by 3.90 compared to its previous closing price of 13.07. However, the company has experienced a 12.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEO is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NEO is $15.70, which is $2.12 above the current price. The public float for NEO is 122.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEO on February 16, 2023 was 946.55K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) Stock

The stock of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen a 12.51% increase in the past week, with a 17.07% rise in the past month, and a 24.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for NEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.98% for NEO stock, with a simple moving average of 41.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

NEO Trading at 22.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +14.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +12.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 46.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEO starting from Bonello William, who sale 3,209 shares at the price of $18.29 back on Mar 07. After this action, Bonello William now owns 98,516 shares of NeoGenomics Inc., valued at $58,693 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.66 for the present operating margin

+37.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGenomics Inc. stands at -1.72. Equity return is now at value -15.40, with -9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.81.