Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC)’s stock price has increased by 5.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/22 that A New Meme-Stock Frenzy Led AMC to Gold Mine Stake

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is $13.00, The public float for HYMC is 155.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYMC on February 16, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) Stock

The stock of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has seen a 3.31% increase in the past week, with a -23.90% drop in the past month, and a -38.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.82% for HYMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.61% for HYMC stock, with a simple moving average of -39.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at -7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares sank -17.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5643. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from Mudrick Capital Management, L., who sale 600,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Feb 06. After this action, Mudrick Capital Management, L. now owns 13,646,677 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $317,640 using the latest closing price.

Mudrick Capital Management, L., the 10% Owner of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 400,000 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Mudrick Capital Management, L. is holding 14,246,677 shares at $229,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.35 for the present operating margin

-47.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -79.98. Equity return is now at value -192.30, with -38.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.