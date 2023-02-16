Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FLME)’s stock price has decreased by -0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 10.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FLME) is above average at 43.23x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for FLME is 28.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of FLME on February 16, 2023 was 223.70K shares.

Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

FLME’s stock has seen a -0.44% decrease for the week, with a 0.15% rise in the past month and a 1.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.24% for Flame Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.14% for FLME stock, with a simple moving average of 2.13% for the last 200 days.

FLME Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLME fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.13. In addition, Flame Acquisition Corp. saw 0.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLME starting from FLORES JAMES C, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Dec 06. After this action, FLORES JAMES C now owns 7,500 shares of Flame Acquisition Corp., valued at $75,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLME

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.