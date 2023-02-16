CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 16.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNX is 1.32.

The public float for CNX is 164.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNX on February 16, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

CNX stock saw a decrease of 0.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.10% for CNX stock, with a simple moving average of -8.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $19 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNX reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for CNX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CNX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

CNX Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.23. In addition, CNX Resources Corporation saw -4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -1.70 for asset returns.