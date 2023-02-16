Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY)’s stock price has increased by 7.44 compared to its previous closing price of 4.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JOBY is $7.63, which is $3.0 above than the current price. The public float for JOBY is 359.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.38% of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on February 16, 2023 was 3.12M shares.

Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

JOBY’s stock has risen by 5.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.05% and a quarterly rise of 6.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.73% for Joby Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.02% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of -3.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JOBY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for JOBY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to JOBY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

JOBY Trading at 19.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 37.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Allison Eric, who sale 18,766 shares at the price of $4.01 back on Jan 13. After this action, Allison Eric now owns 286,614 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $75,252 using the latest closing price.

DeHoff Kate, the of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 5,648 shares at $4.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that DeHoff Kate is holding 175,800 shares at $22,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 95.22.