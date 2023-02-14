Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Just Got Our Attention

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) went down by -7.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected -22.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/21 that Honeywell Takes a Quantum Leap. Imagine the Apple of Computing’s Next Era.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ :QUBT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QUBT is at 2.12.

QUBT currently public float of 22.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QUBT was 764.83K shares.

QUBT’s Market Performance

QUBT stocks went down by -22.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.11% and a quarterly performance of -21.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.69% for Quantum Computing Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.73% for QUBT stocks with a simple moving average of -29.97% for the last 200 days.

QUBT Trading at -9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.84%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT fell by -22.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8683. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Equity return is now at value -69.70, with -65.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.91.