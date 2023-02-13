Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) went up by 10.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s stock price has collected 51.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LIXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIXT is at -0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

LIXT currently public float of 7.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIXT was 999.25K shares.

LIXT’s Market Performance

LIXT stocks went up by 51.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 110.53% and a quarterly performance of 138.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 69.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.49% for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.87% for LIXT stocks with a simple moving average of 65.56% for the last 200 days.

LIXT Trading at 79.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 69.45%, as shares surge +122.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIXT rose by +51.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8337. In addition, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. saw 135.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIXT starting from van der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.90 back on Dec 30. After this action, van der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen now owns 10,000 shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc., valued at $49,000 using the latest closing price.

Bernards Rene, the Director of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Bernards Rene is holding 150,000 shares at $7,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIXT

Equity return is now at value -328.70, with -111.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.32.