Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)?

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE:PNNT) went down by -8.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.02. The company’s stock price has collected -8.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE :PNNT) Right Now?

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE:PNNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.78, which is $1.6 above the current price. PNNT currently public float of 63.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PNNT was 318.95K shares.

PNNT’s Market Performance

PNNT stocks went down by -8.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.31% and a quarterly performance of -8.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for PennantPark Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.77% for PNNT stocks with a simple moving average of -12.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNNT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PNNT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PNNT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNNT reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for PNNT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to PNNT, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on July 09th of the previous year.

PNNT Trading at -7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNNT fell by -8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, PennantPark Investment Corporation saw -4.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PNNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.99 for the present operating margin

+83.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Investment Corporation stands at -17.34.