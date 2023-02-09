Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (LGVC)

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.71. The company’s stock price has collected 0.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ :LGVC) Right Now?

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1151.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

LGVC currently public float of 33.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGVC was 159.35K shares.

LGVC’s Market Performance

LGVC stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.07% and a quarterly performance of 2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.18% for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.48% for LGVC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.22% for the last 200 days.

LGVC Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares surge +1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGVC rose by +0.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I saw 1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LGVC

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.72.