Buy or Sell Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.72. The company’s stock price has collected -2.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ :CCEP) Right Now?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCEP is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.09, which is $7.76 above the current price. CCEP currently public float of 289.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCEP was 1.09M shares.

CCEP’s Market Performance

CCEP stocks went down by -2.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.16% and a quarterly performance of 11.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.46% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.21% for CCEP stocks with a simple moving average of 7.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

ING Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CCEP, setting the target price at $71.05 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

CCEP Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.79. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw -0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.04 for the present operating margin

+36.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stands at +7.14. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.