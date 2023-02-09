Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Just Got Our Attention

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s stock price has collected -2.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/21 that A Pandemic Recovery Stock Play With Inflation Protection Built In

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE :AXTA) Right Now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXTA is at 1.43.

AXTA currently public float of 219.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXTA was 2.03M shares.

AXTA’s Market Performance

AXTA stocks went down by -2.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.93% and a quarterly performance of 20.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.91% for AXTA stocks with a simple moving average of 16.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTA reach a price target of $35.19, previously predicting the price at $30.29. The rating they have provided for AXTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXTA, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

AXTA Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.55. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw 15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from COOK WILLIAM M, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $24.64 back on Mar 04. After this action, COOK WILLIAM M now owns 20,320 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $49,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.66 for the present operating margin

+26.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stands at +3.92. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.