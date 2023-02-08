A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) went down by -11.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.10. The company’s stock price has collected -16.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ :AMRK) Right Now?

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMRK is at -0.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.00, which is $20.81 above the current price. AMRK currently public float of 17.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMRK was 185.92K shares.

AMRK’s Market Performance

AMRK stocks went down by -16.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.22% and a quarterly performance of 12.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.63% for AMRK stocks with a simple moving average of 0.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMRK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRK reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for AMRK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to AMRK, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

AMRK Trading at -10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRK fell by -16.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.92. In addition, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. saw -7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRK starting from Gjerdrum Thor, who sale 38 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Feb 03. After this action, Gjerdrum Thor now owns 31,770 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc., valued at $1,520 using the latest closing price.

Gjerdrum Thor, the President of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc., sale 1,584 shares at $40.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Gjerdrum Thor is holding 31,770 shares at $63,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.36 for the present operating margin

+2.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. stands at +1.62. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.