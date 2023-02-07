Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) went up by 11.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.69. The company’s stock price has collected 12.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ :GRCL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.29, which is $11.94 above the current price. GRCL currently public float of 8.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRCL was 286.59K shares.

GRCL’s Market Performance

GRCL stocks went up by 12.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.91% and a quarterly performance of -35.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.26% for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.97% for GRCL stocks with a simple moving average of -23.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRCL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GRCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRCL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRCL reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for GRCL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

GRCL Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.13%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL rose by +12.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126659.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. stands at -123430.05. Equity return is now at value -36.50, with -31.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.15.