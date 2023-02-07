Is Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) a Keeper?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) went down by -1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.48. The company’s stock price has collected 5.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE :CARR) Right Now?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Carrier Global Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.22, which is $1.17 above the current price. CARR currently public float of 835.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CARR was 3.55M shares.

CARR’s Market Performance

CARR stocks went up by 5.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.12% and a quarterly performance of 17.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Carrier Global Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.01% for CARR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $53 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.52. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 11.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Timperman Jurgen, who sale 39,475 shares at the price of $43.54 back on Nov 29. After this action, Timperman Jurgen now owns 39,474 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $1,718,919 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 102,552 shares at $43.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 0 shares at $4,468,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.07 for the present operating margin

+29.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corporation stands at +8.07. Equity return is now at value 51.80, with 14.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.