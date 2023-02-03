Is a Correction Looming Ahead for MGO Global Inc. (MGOL)

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.61. The company’s stock price has collected -1.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ :MGOL) Right Now?

MGOL currently public float of 5.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGOL was 3.80M shares.

MGOL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.19% for MGOL stocks with a simple moving average of -18.19% for the last 200 days.

MGOL Trading at -18.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.99% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGOL fell by -1.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, MGO Global Inc. saw -42.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.