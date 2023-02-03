Here’s How Your Trade Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Aggressively Right Now

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) went up by 12.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.58. The company’s stock price has collected 17.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE :WNC) Right Now?

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WNC is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Wabash National Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WNC currently public float of 47.17M and currently shorts hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WNC was 522.96K shares.

WNC’s Market Performance

WNC stocks went up by 17.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.93% and a quarterly performance of 32.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Wabash National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.50% for WNC stocks with a simple moving average of 58.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNC stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for WNC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WNC in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $27 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WNC reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to WNC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

WNC Trading at 19.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +26.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNC rose by +17.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.30. In addition, Wabash National Corporation saw 29.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WNC starting from Yeagy Brent L, who sale 39,756 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Jan 03. After this action, Yeagy Brent L now owns 379,373 shares of Wabash National Corporation, valued at $912,917 using the latest closing price.

Yeagy Brent L, the President & CEO of Wabash National Corporation, sale 8,006 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Yeagy Brent L is holding 419,129 shares at $192,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+6.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wabash National Corporation stands at +0.06. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.