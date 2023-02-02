Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went down by -3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :MDRX) Right Now?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDRX is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.44, which is $3.66 above the current price. MDRX currently public float of 106.64M and currently shorts hold a 10.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDRX was 1.33M shares.

MDRX’s Market Performance

MDRX stocks went down by -3.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.70% and a quarterly performance of 17.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.42% for MDRX stocks with a simple moving average of 1.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MDRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MDRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18.50 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDRX reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for MDRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MDRX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

MDRX Trading at -4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRX fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.15. In addition, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. saw -1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRX starting from Vakharia Tejal, who sale 8,642 shares at the price of $18.42 back on Dec 12. After this action, Vakharia Tejal now owns 222,604 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., valued at $159,193 using the latest closing price.

Stevens David B, the Director of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., sale 43,134 shares at $18.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Stevens David B is holding 32,384 shares at $796,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRX

Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.90 for asset returns.