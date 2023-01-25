TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $152.85. The company’s stock price has collected 0.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that Currency, Cloud, Cost Inflation. Supplier Earnings Show Economy’s Problems.

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE :TEL) Right Now?

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEL is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.75, which is $10.14 above the current price. TEL currently public float of 316.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEL was 1.74M shares.

TEL’s Market Performance

TEL stocks went up by 0.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.92% and a quarterly performance of 8.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.93% for TE Connectivity Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.50% for TEL stocks with a simple moving average of 2.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $130 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEL reach a price target of $123. The rating they have provided for TEL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

TEL Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.81. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd. saw 8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who sale 31,396 shares at the price of $121.92 back on Dec 12. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd., valued at $3,827,800 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins John S, the EVP & General Counsel of TE Connectivity Ltd., sale 2,674 shares at $125.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Jenkins John S is holding 16,782 shares at $336,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at +14.91. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.