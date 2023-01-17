Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) went down by -1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.61. The company’s stock price has collected 9.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ :CGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Canopy Growth Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.90. CGC currently public float of 310.35M and currently shorts hold a 18.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGC was 15.09M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

CGC stocks went up by 9.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.31% and a quarterly performance of 5.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.25% for Canopy Growth Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.19% for CGC stocks with a simple moving average of -31.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGC stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CGC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CGC in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

CGC Trading at -16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC rose by +9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw 12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 3,733 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Dec 28. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 19,679 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $11,087 using the latest closing price.

SCHMELING JUDY, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 1,792 shares at $2.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that SCHMELING JUDY is holding 57,798 shares at $5,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-111.20 for the present operating margin

-25.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -58.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.