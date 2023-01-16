Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.51. The company’s stock price has collected 1.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :EWBC) Right Now?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.40, which is $12.2 above the current price. EWBC currently public float of 139.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EWBC was 920.50K shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

EWBC stocks went up by 1.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.66% and a quarterly performance of -3.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for East West Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.34% for EWBC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $84 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWBC reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for EWBC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to EWBC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

EWBC Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.93. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw 5.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $72.43 back on Nov 14. After this action, KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL now owns 52,435 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $362,150 using the latest closing price.

LIU JACK C, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $91.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that LIU JACK C is holding 17,130 shares at $146,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +47.56. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.