Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)?

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) went up by 25.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.91. The company’s stock price has collected 10.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that Arcellx Stock Surges on Multiple Myeloma Treatment Collaboration With Gilead

Is It Worth Investing in Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ :ACLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Arcellx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.33, which is $4.07 above the current price. ACLX currently public float of 39.95M and currently shorts hold a 7.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACLX was 525.69K shares.

ACLX’s Market Performance

ACLX stocks went up by 10.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.00% and a quarterly performance of 11.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Arcellx Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.49% for ACLX stocks with a simple moving average of 58.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ACLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $36 based on the research report published on October 31st of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACLX reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for ACLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ACLX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

ACLX Trading at 33.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +20.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLX rose by +34.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.96. In addition, Arcellx Inc. saw 29.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLX starting from New Enterprise Associates 15, who purchase 312,500 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jun 21. After this action, New Enterprise Associates 15, now owns 6,745,262 shares of Arcellx Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLX

Equity return is now at value -102.30, with -62.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.