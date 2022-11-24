Why Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) went up by 6.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.18. The company’s stock price has collected 23.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ :ZEUS) Right Now?

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZEUS is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Olympic Steel Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.50, which is -$3.31 below the current price. ZEUS currently public float of 9.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZEUS was 50.74K shares.

ZEUS’s Market Performance

ZEUS stocks went up by 23.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.82% and a quarterly performance of 28.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for Olympic Steel Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.23% for ZEUS stocks with a simple moving average of 27.84% for the last 200 days.

ZEUS Trading at 43.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +41.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEUS rose by +23.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.04. In addition, Olympic Steel Inc. saw 60.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZEUS starting from WOLFORT DAVID A, who sale 6,913 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Jun 07. After this action, WOLFORT DAVID A now owns 156,401 shares of Olympic Steel Inc., valued at $250,615 using the latest closing price.

WOLFORT DAVID A, the Director of Olympic Steel Inc., sale 5,750 shares at $35.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that WOLFORT DAVID A is holding 163,314 shares at $204,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEUS

Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 10.70 for asset returns.