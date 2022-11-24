We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA), Here is What We Found

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.93. The company’s stock price has collected -2.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :KURA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KURA is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.33, which is $17.48 above the current price. KURA currently public float of 64.56M and currently shorts hold a 9.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KURA was 1.01M shares.

KURA’s Market Performance

KURA stocks went down by -2.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.11% and a quarterly performance of -1.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for Kura Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.65% for KURA stocks with a simple moving average of -1.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KURA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for KURA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KURA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $30 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KURA reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for KURA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to KURA, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

KURA Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.05. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc. saw 6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KURA starting from Bair Teresa Brophy, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $15.22 back on Nov 17. After this action, Bair Teresa Brophy now owns 0 shares of Kura Oncology Inc., valued at $31,965 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -27.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.26.