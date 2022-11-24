Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) went down by -2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $185.28. The company’s stock price has collected -5.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ :OMCL) Right Now?

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMCL is at 0.98.

OMCL currently public float of 44.02M and currently shorts hold a 7.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMCL was 594.43K shares.

OMCL’s Market Performance

OMCL stocks went down by -5.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.89% and a quarterly performance of -54.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for Omnicell Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.90% for OMCL stocks with a simple moving average of -52.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMCL

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMCL reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for OMCL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OMCL, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on September 09th of the current year.

OMCL Trading at -30.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -34.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMCL fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.62. In addition, Omnicell Inc. saw -71.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMCL starting from Kuipers Peter J., who sale 15,500 shares at the price of $108.29 back on Aug 26. After this action, Kuipers Peter J. now owns 61,326 shares of Omnicell Inc., valued at $1,678,524 using the latest closing price.

Kuipers Peter J., the EXECUTIVE V P& CFO of Omnicell Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $105.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Kuipers Peter J. is holding 61,326 shares at $1,165,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.03 for the present operating margin

+49.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicell Inc. stands at +6.88. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.