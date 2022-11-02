Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (FLAC) Just Got Our Attention

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FLAC) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ :FLAC) Right Now?

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FLAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.04 x from its present earnings ratio.

FLAC currently public float of 14.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLAC was 44.09K shares.

FLAC’s Market Performance

FLAC stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.80% and a quarterly performance of 1.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.14% for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.55% for FLAC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.92% for the last 200 days.

FLAC Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.25%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLAC rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.00. In addition, Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation saw 3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLAC

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.