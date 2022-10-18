QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Just Got Our Attention

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $193.58. The company’s stock price has collected -2.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/26/22 that Qualcomm Stock Is Way Too Cheap. It’s Time to Buy, J.P. Morgan Says.

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ :QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $177.19, which is $69.83 above the current price. QCOM currently public float of 1.12B and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QCOM was 7.62M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM stocks went down by -2.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.69% and a quarterly performance of -24.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for QUALCOMM Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.01% for QCOM stocks with a simple moving average of -23.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $170 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

QCOM Trading at -14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.97. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw -38.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from ROGERS ALEXANDER H, who sale 5,591 shares at the price of $114.99 back on Oct 03. After this action, ROGERS ALEXANDER H now owns 44,572 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $642,909 using the latest closing price.

CATHEY JAMES J, the Chief Commercial Officer of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 2,084 shares at $126.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that CATHEY JAMES J is holding 917 shares at $263,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.16 for the present operating margin

+57.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +26.94. The total capital return value is set at 40.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.43. Equity return is now at value 101.50, with 29.30 for asset returns.

Based on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 163.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.09. Total debt to assets is 39.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.