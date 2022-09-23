Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) went down by -10.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.41. The company’s stock price has collected -13.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Rivian, FedEx, Cerner, Oracle: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE :SCS) Right Now?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCS is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Steelcase Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.67, which is $5.69 above the current price. SCS currently public float of 106.14M and currently shorts hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCS was 576.48K shares.

SCS’s Market Performance

SCS stocks went down by -13.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.99% and a quarterly performance of -21.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for Steelcase Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.22% for SCS stocks with a simple moving average of -28.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for SCS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SCS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $12 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SCS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

SCS Trading at -25.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares sank -30.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS fell by -13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.64. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw -29.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $11.26 back on Aug 03. After this action, O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S now owns 288,388 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $337,923 using the latest closing price.

Niemann Jennifer C, the Director of Steelcase Inc., sale 3,900 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Niemann Jennifer C is holding 19,346 shares at $46,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.