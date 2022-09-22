Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s stock price has collected -14.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/21 that Sumo Logic Shares Extend Slide as Outlook Fails To Impress Investors

Is It Worth Investing in Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :SUMO) Right Now?

SUMO currently public float of 113.70M and currently shorts hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUMO was 978.67K shares.

SUMO’s Market Performance

SUMO stocks went down by -14.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.85% and a quarterly performance of -1.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.64% for Sumo Logic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.57% for SUMO stocks with a simple moving average of -23.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUMO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for SUMO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SUMO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $16 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUMO reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for SUMO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

SUMO Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUMO fell by -14.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.53. In addition, Sumo Logic Inc. saw -43.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUMO starting from McCord Jennifer, who sale 7,316 shares at the price of $8.80 back on Sep 15. After this action, McCord Jennifer now owns 199,984 shares of Sumo Logic Inc., valued at $64,388 using the latest closing price.

Chettiar Suku Krishnaraj, the Chief Marketing Officer of Sumo Logic Inc., sale 8,946 shares at $8.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Chettiar Suku Krishnaraj is holding 360,859 shares at $78,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUMO

Equity return is now at value -32.90, with -22.60 for asset returns.