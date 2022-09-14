Wall Street Pummels Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) After Recent Earnings Report

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s stock price has collected -0.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Ping Identity Soars as Thoma Bravo Buying It for $2.8 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE :PING) Right Now?

PING currently public float of 71.38M and currently shorts hold a 9.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PING was 1.88M shares.

PING’s Market Performance

PING stocks went down by -0.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.25% and a quarterly performance of 66.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.40% for Ping Identity Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.34% for PING stocks with a simple moving average of 26.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PING stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PING by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PING in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $19 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2022.

PING Trading at 18.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.29%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PING fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.15. In addition, Ping Identity Holding Corp. saw 23.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PING starting from DURAND ANDRE WONG, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $27.87 back on Aug 03. After this action, DURAND ANDRE WONG now owns 502,416 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp., valued at $2,787,000 using the latest closing price.

NAGEL BRYAN KRISTIAN, the Chief Operating Officer of Ping Identity Holding Corp., sale 59,000 shares at $30.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that NAGEL BRYAN KRISTIAN is holding 473,387 shares at $1,773,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PING

Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -9.50 for asset returns.